Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $6.70 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 251,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.61. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

