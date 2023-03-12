Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.09 Million Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,790 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 17.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Exelon by 2.0% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

