Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.58 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

IJJ stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.81. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

