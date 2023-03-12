Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7.81 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 304,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,516 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,829 shares of company stock worth $3,053,693 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

