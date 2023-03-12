Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,521 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

