Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $7,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.20.

