Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 11,290 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of Regency Centers worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 76,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,146,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,325,000 after acquiring an additional 203,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274,043 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,811,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,946,000 after acquiring an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ REG opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.44. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $73.41.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 92.20%.

Regency Centers announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Profile

(Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.