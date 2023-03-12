Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,438 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,595,000 after acquiring an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,938,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,231,000 after acquiring an additional 283,352 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,080,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,973,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,842,000 after purchasing an additional 209,200 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $39.18 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $39.03 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.63.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.