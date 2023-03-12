Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 36,516 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 304,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,516 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $7,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 30,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Insider Transactions at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,829 shares of company stock worth $3,053,693 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

