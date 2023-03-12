Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 4,674 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $101.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.