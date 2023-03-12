Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $203.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50, a PEG ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.94 and a 200-day moving average of $176.71. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

