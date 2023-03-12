Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,482 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 761.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 279,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 247,377 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 250.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 79,998 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 60,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 130.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

