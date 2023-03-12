Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,482 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,843,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $34.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.15 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Articles

