Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Insider Buying Activity

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. 207,760 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 57,483 shares.The stock last traded at $25.40 and had previously closed at $27.26.

Specifically, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,976.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $104,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 36.21%. Analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.