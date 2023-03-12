MoneyLion (ML) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ML opened at $0.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. MoneyLion has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ML. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 652.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,665,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,469 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,676 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyLion by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. 26.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

