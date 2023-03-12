National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bird Construction Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bird Construction in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bird Construction Stock Down 0.3 %

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

BDT opened at C$9.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$499.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.24. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$9.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.