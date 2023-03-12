Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.15

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 3858168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Newell Brands Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $1,650,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 47,361,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407,044 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

