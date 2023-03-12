Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $75.77 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

