Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 148.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,896,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,503,000 after buying an additional 217,922 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $75.77 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $117.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.63%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Barclays decreased their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

