Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.40% of Nuvei worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nuvei by 70.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nuvei by 61.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,398,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 533,047 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvei during the third quarter worth approximately $19,335,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth approximately $25,542,000. 29.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $37.54 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 96.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Nuvei from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

