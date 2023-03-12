Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OMER stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.
Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.
