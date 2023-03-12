Omeros (OMER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Omeros Stock Performance

OMER stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Omeros has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $204.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omeros

Omeros Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 732.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Omeros by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Omeros in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Omeros by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Omeros by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 13,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

