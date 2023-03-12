OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect OneConnect Financial Technology to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneConnect Financial Technology Stock Up 10.0 %

OCFT opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFT. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 368.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

