OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

In related news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $104,561.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,294,684.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 19,176 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $543,256.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,503.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton acquired 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $104,561.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,305 shares in the company, valued at $16,294,684.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 26,524 shares of company stock worth $771,363 and sold 92,855 shares worth $2,714,024. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneWater Marine Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

ONEW stock opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.46. OneWater Marine Inc. has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $46.65.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Further Reading

