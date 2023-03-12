Oppenheimer Comments on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the social networking company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on META. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.85.

Shares of META stock opened at $179.51 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $465.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,553.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $40,913.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,553.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,252,336. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

