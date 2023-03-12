Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Achilles Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.74) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achilles Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Achilles Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $37.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 484,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 403,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

About Achilles Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.