Oppenheimer Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $174.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.
Dover Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.63.
Institutional Trading of Dover
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.
