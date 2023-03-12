Oppenheimer Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $174.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $167.00 to $174.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

Dover Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $145.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average is $136.63.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Articles

