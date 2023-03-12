Oppenheimer Weighs in on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Seres Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $663.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.70. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 296.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 106,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,894,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

