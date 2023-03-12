Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.00

Shares of Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.13), with a volume of 11604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Orcadian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Orcadian Energy alerts:

Orcadian Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.15. The company has a market cap of £7.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.00.

Orcadian Energy Company Profile

Orcadian Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy & Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orcadian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orcadian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.