Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of ORN opened at $2.76 on Friday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orion Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 95.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 537,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Orion Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Orion Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Orion Group by 84.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.