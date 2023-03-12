Orion Group (ORN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Orion Group Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of ORN opened at $2.76 on Friday. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Group (ORN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.