Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 1,815 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 63.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $222.58 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day moving average is $233.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

