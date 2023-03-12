Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 2,646 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,508.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $56,051.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,369 shares in the company, valued at $917,508.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,449,848 in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.