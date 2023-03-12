Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 3,639 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $117.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.32. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QLYS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,674.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total transaction of $389,830.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,689 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

