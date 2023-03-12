Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 696,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after buying an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,317,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,878,000 after buying an additional 487,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NYSE:CPB opened at $52.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

