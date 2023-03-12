Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 1,242 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $165.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.97 and a 200 day moving average of $176.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

AVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

