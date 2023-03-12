Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 12,554 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average of $23.98. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

