Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 2,351 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 27.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $312.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $461.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.39 and a 200-day moving average of $238.25.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

