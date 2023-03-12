Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 36,444 Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 224.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,444 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period.

Shares of ENOR opened at $23.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $28.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.24.

The iShares MSCI Norway ETF (ENOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. ENOR was launched on Jan 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

