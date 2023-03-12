Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 5,636 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 3.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corteva Trading Down 1.7 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

CTVA opened at $58.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.