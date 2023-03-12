Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 735 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chemed by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 428,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,231,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 4.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Chemed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Trading Down 0.7 %

Chemed stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $506.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $490.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.