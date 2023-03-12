Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 91 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,550.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,754.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,550.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,541.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,413 shares of company stock worth $13,794,368 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.