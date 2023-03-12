Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

UBS Group Stock Performance

UBS Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

UBS Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.