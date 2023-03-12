Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,149,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,860,000 after acquiring an additional 385,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,405,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,700,000 after buying an additional 797,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,673,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,049,000 after buying an additional 73,156 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,856,000 after buying an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,874,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,571,000 after buying an additional 19,411 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.7 %

ADM stock opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

