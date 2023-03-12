Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SPWR opened at $14.66 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87.
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
