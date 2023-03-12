Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Sempra in the 1st quarter worth about $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sempra by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sempra news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,244 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,853 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.99 and its 200 day moving average is $157.52. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 69.18%.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

