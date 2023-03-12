Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $982,000 Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,025 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 62.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ABB by 23.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $33.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

