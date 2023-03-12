Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

XEL stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.10. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.80.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.