Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Waste Connections by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

