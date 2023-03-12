Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Globe Life by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $298,905.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,704.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,125. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL opened at $113.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.80. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.57.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.