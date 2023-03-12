Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,085,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after purchasing an additional 282,974 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 9,031,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,042,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,664,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 304,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC opened at $58.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum China

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joey Wat sold 12,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $745,356.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,348.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johnson Huang sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $663,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Further Reading

