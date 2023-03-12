Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV opened at $197.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.64. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $254.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.27.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

