Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 240.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 70,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $35.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

